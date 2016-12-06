As a native New Yorker living in Los Angeles, one of the (only) things I miss about East Coast weather is snow. Not the kind of snow that turns gray and gross on the street mere hours after settling. I'm talking about the kind of thick, fluffy powder perfect for sledding. SoCal simply doesn't have that — but that didn't stop Sarah Michelle Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. from giving all of us #sleddinggoals.
The Cruel Intentions star recently posted an Instagram video that will give anyone in a warm climate hope for some fun in the snow. Captioned, "how [Prinze Jr.] and I do snow in California," the video features the I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars, who wed in 2002, cruising down a slope seemingly made of snow plopped on top of hay.
This snowy hill is pure genius, and if any celebrity were going to find a way to make a winter holiday tradition like sledding possible in Los Angeles, it was going to be Gellar. The actress adores Christmas so much that she is already snapping photos of her Elf on the Shelf in a variety of circumstances. I, personally, find nothing scarier than the prospect of an elf watching my every move, but apparently Gellar doesn't even mind if they mess around with her makeup.
She's also embraced the holiday season this year by sitting in Santa's lap — er, okay, next to Santa's lap.
Thanks to Gellar's inspirational Instagram, I will be searching tirelessly for my own faux-snow day in California. It's hard to get into the holiday spirit without one!
