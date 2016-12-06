Donald Trump's candidacy and election have led many organizations to go against their usual policies. Vogue and USA Today endorsed a presidential candidate for the first time, and several conservative publications endorsed a Democrat. Now, the University of Notre Dame may break one of its own traditions by not inviting him to speak on campus for next year's commencement.
The school usually solicits a speech from the president during the first year they take office. But Rev. John Jenkins, Notre Dame's president, told the school paper The Observer he's concerned about a "political circus."
"I’m conscious that that day is for graduates and their parents — and I don’t want to make the focus something else," he said. "My concern a little bit is that, should the new president come, it may be even more of a circus. I think it’s fair to say the election reveals deep divides in this nation — divides on political views, on economic prospects, educational differences, differences in opportunities."
Jenkins doesn't have to pick anyone for good until the spring semester, though, and he's waiting to see how the Trump administration's policies pan out, he added. "I think it’s important at this stage to wait and to see and to listen."
