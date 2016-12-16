JetBlue's 12 Days Of Deals Ends TODAY With 50% Off Vacation Packages

We know the holidays are supposed to be about giving and not receiving, but you're going to forget all about that when you hear what JetBlue is gifting us this season. For 12 days straight this month, the airline will be offering serious deals on travel to incredible destinations.
We'll have details about each day's savings right here. When you see a flight that strikes your fancy, follow the link to find dates, availability, and more. You could very well find a last-minute vacation on the cheap. Talk about Christmas coming early.
Of course, each deal lasts only one day and tickets are only available while supplies last, so make sure you book as soon as possible. JetBlue's December for Adventure promotion is going on now through December 16. Take a look ahead for today's deal.
