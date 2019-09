Chelsea Handler Has What In Her Closet?

There are plenty of enviable features in celebrities' closets that make your own setup look downright minuscule — pitiful, even — by comparison. The Kardashian-Jenner clan's closets are, of course, in a class of their own . And we've seen some impressive wardrobe situations on the silver screen, too. (Cher Horowitz's high-tech spread comes to mind.) And then there's Chelsea Handler's closet, where it turns out libations can readily be procured.Handler gave People a tour of her closet , and as you'd expect, it's filled with a unique array of items. There are sneakers given to her by Jessica Simpson, underwear gifted (and signed!) by Stella McCartney, plus never-worn Dior and Valentino dresses. But perhaps the best feature of all? She has a bar in her closet. (Seriously.)A stocked fridge and freezer are just one of a handful of fairly odd things the comedian has in there. Another unusual item that mingles with rows of shoes and racks of clothes? A plaster mold of a pair of breasts, gifted to Handler by Ellen DeGeneres. But it's not a replica of Handler's chest: “They’re not my boobs. They’re not that close together, or that small, as we all know.”Oh, there's also the most meticulously organized selection of workout clothes fathomable. (We've seriously never seen a more orderly leggings collection.) But back to that bar: It's a point of pride for the comedian. "If you have a bar in your bedroom, it feels like things are going your way," Handler tells the camera, giving herself a pat on the back. "I'm proud of myself. You go, girl."