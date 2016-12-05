Not all has been merry and bright on Twitter this year. Leslie Jones faced racist trolls; a white supremacy ad was accidentally promoted; and, on a particularly sad day, the company announced its plans to discontinue Vine. May the app's viral genius rest in peace.
But lest you think Twitter is all bad, let this holiday miracle convince you otherwise. At the end of November, Martyn Hett, who is being hailed as the son of the year, tweeted that his mom was having a very sad day at a craft fair:
My mum has set up her own stall at a craft fair and has messaged me to say she hasn't sold anything yet and my heart is breaking pic.twitter.com/cdzHn77pM5— Martyn 🍭 (@martynhett) November 26, 2016
A few days later, Hett tweeted a link to his mom's craft page on Depop, where she had posted photos of her creations for sale, including an assortment of knitted hearts and a particularly adorable glove monster named Flora.
Shortly after, he found out that his followers were buying up his mom's knitted masterpieces.
What a beautiful end to this story 😭😭😭 I'm weeping. KEEP THE DREAM ALIVE HERE >> https://t.co/wjSvW7aX4i pic.twitter.com/wnHpNdPq0i— Martyn 🍭 (@martynhett) December 1, 2016
Thinking that Flora the glove monster might make a great Secret Santa gift? You're out of luck. Hett's mom has since gone viral and completely sold out her store on Depop. And, if you aren't feeling warm and fuzzy enough yet, BuzzFeed reports that she is donating her proceeds to charity.
Who is Martyn Hett, son of the year? According to his Twitter and personal webpage, Hett likes "to write about strong women," and his moment of crowning glory was meeting Mariah Carey. So yes, he is also worthy of a "coolest man of the year" award.
Keep your fingers crossed that Flora gets restocked soon.
