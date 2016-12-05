Hailey Baldwin seems like she'd make a natural addition to Taylor Swift's girl squad. She's a model, BFFs with the Jenner sisters, and, like Swift's ultimate bestie Selena Gomez, has a complicated relationship with Justin Bieber. So why isn't Baldwin a card-carrying member of Swift's Instagram-famous crew, or seemingly invited to any of those lavish BBQs? The answer, according to Yahoo's Be, is that Baldwin is over the whole thing.
"I don't understand the Taylor Swift squad at all," said Baldwin when asked about the group that her pal Gigi Hadid is a loyal member of. “I don’t know what having a squad means. I just have my friends and that’s it... I don’t think that you need to create a public squad. I don’t know what that proves."
Honestly? Baldwin isn't wrong. Promoting your friends' hangouts on social media hardly makes your relationship with them any more meaningful. However, it should be noted that it's not Swift herself who is creating the idea of the girl squad — that's something the media came up with to classify the singer's buds.
Baldwin certainly isn't shy about sharing photos of her famous friends on social media. Here's a cute picture she posted with best friend Bella Hadid.
"I don't understand the Taylor Swift squad at all," said Baldwin when asked about the group that her pal Gigi Hadid is a loyal member of. “I don’t know what having a squad means. I just have my friends and that’s it... I don’t think that you need to create a public squad. I don’t know what that proves."
Honestly? Baldwin isn't wrong. Promoting your friends' hangouts on social media hardly makes your relationship with them any more meaningful. However, it should be noted that it's not Swift herself who is creating the idea of the girl squad — that's something the media came up with to classify the singer's buds.
Baldwin certainly isn't shy about sharing photos of her famous friends on social media. Here's a cute picture she posted with best friend Bella Hadid.
Advertisement
Ultimately, Baldwin may not have meant this comment as a dis at all. Maybe she understands that squads are a media creation and wants to make a point that there's no need to qualify friends with labels. Or maybe she just really hates Fourth of July parties, baking cookies, and cats. Either way, this is one model who won't be participating in Swift's squad's secret Santa this year.
Advertisement