12 Canadian Beauty Imports You Won’t Want To Miss

What do peanut butter, Ryan Gosling, Walkie Talkies, the Wonderbra, and Justin Bieber all have in common? Each of them has roots in Canada — that's what. Yep, our northern neighbors are responsible for some of North America’s greatest cultural treasures. Oh, and don’t even get us started on poutine.
But there’s just one thing we've missed. While we were over here obsessing about skin-care secrets from France and Korea, Canada was kicking up its beauty game a notch. Now, it’s not only home to ketchup chips and butter tarts, but also to a whole host of brands with products that are worth paying customs fees for.
Between organic skin-care formulas and the most hydrating lipsticks the U.S. dollar can buy, this country's impressive selection of beauty brands has us considering a change in locale. (We swear, the history of handsome Ryans has absolutely nothing to do with it.) Sounds good, eh? Click through the slides ahead to see for yourself.
Between organic skin-care formulas and the most hydrating lipsticks the U.S. dollar can buy, this country's impressive selection of beauty brands has us considering a change in locale. (We swear, the history of handsome Ryans has absolutely nothing to do with it.) Sounds good, eh? Click through the slides ahead to see for yourself.