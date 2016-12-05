Liam Payne's Hacked Facebook Shares Disturbing Pornographic Posts

Liam Payne and his girlfriend Cheryl Cole became the victims of hacking for the second time this weekend. The One Direction fandom is responding to the news that Payne and Cole are expecting their first child together. One Directioners are notoriously protective of the boy band's former members, even going so far as to claim that Louis Tomlinson's child with Briana Jungwirth is not real. (The baby, Freddie, is very much real, but the conspiracy theory just proves the absurdity of their young and internet-savvy fan base.)
Now, Payne's Facebook has been hacked. The now-deleted posts ranged from lists of sex positions to images of Miley Cyrus with a blow-up doll, according to the Daily Mail and The Sun. The outlets obtained screenshots of some of the hacked posts, which include text like "Try this.." making it look like Payne shared the links himself. Considering the average age of his fans (young teens), this is particularly disturbing content to share.
In October, Cole's Instagram was also hacked. Her account did not display pornographic or sexual links, but instead images of upside down crosses and "Hail Satan" messages. After being treated like this by fans time and time again, I wouldn't be surprised if the couple took a page from Justin Bieber's book and just deleted their accounts all together.
