There's One More Election You Should Care About

As a former New Orleans resident, my social media feeds have been scattered with news stories about Foster Campbell since November 8, as weary Democrats, myself included, struggled with an unexpected loss and sought out ways to help the cause and mitigate the expected negative impact of the policies touted on the campaign trail.



Even with a win in Louisiana, the Senate Democrats would only have 49 seats to Republicans’ 51. Still. But the split would mean one less vote needed from across the aisle for big decisions like repealing Obamacare, passing the federal budget (which could include funds for construction of Trump's wall), and Supreme Court confirmations. TL;DR: A Foster Campbell win in Louisiana could help Democrats in our fight to block Trump's agenda.



So, who is this last hope for Democrats? Campbell is a longtime politician — he served as a state senator for 26 years before running unsuccessfully for governor against Bobby Jindal. He is also a cattle farmer, and he sits on the state’s Public Service Commission. He’s won endorsements from the current Democratic governor and Democrats across the country for his progressive positions on Medicaid expansion, equal pay, increasing the minimum wage, and disability rights. Meanwhile, his opponent John Kennedy is a staunch Trump supporter and falls in lock step with the president-elects' policies.