There's One More Election You Should Care About

As Gowland said, it’s likely going to be a low turnout election. Voters, especially Democrats, are tired and there is a higher likelihood of drop-off from the presidential election. If you’re in Louisiana, go knock on doors for Campbell and drum up support from your neighbors. Visit Campbell’s volunteer link to sign up.It’s easy. It’s fast. It makes a big difference. Go here to donate to his campaign.Foster Campbell is all over social media. Share his posts on Facebook and Twitter , and rally your friends to donate or volunteer.Most of these actions can be done in less time than it takes to catch up on Alex Baldwin's latest Trump spoof on Saturday Night Live. But the impact could be huge — and lasting. Need more convincing? Molly Ruben-Long, a comedian who until very recently lived in New Orleans, usually includes a joke in her standup routine that perfectly captures the stakes of Louisiana’s subpar record when it comes to women’s rights — especially the right to choose."I like my state like I like my men: broken and disregarding of all my civil liberties," she quips.Electing a Democratic senator would send a message to Louisiana residents that everyone — women, people of color, the disabled, or LGBTQ — deserve protection of their civil liberties and equality of opportunity. Let’s all do our part to help fix Louisiana, and our country, and finish out the election year on a high note.