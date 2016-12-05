Justin Bieber Covers Taylor Swift Song For Second Time

Justin Bieber must really, really like "I Knew You Were Trouble." The Canadian pop star covered the Taylor Swift song for the second time, very briefly, on Ellen Degeneres' Snapchat.
Bieber and Swift are far from friends. The pair reportedly clashed when Bieber dated Swift affiliate Selena Gomez. Swift has been seen pulling faces when Bieber is around.
Though the dictionary offers a different definition of "shade," that gif would surely be present in its online companion piece. Bieber, for his part, has not been shy about expressing his disdain for the country singer.
So maybe he really loves the song. Or maybe he just knows that it drives Swift insane that he sings it all the time, and enjoys that. That would be a legendary move, but we hope for the sake of his sanity that his listening choices go deeper than "What annoys Taylor Swift."
He only sings a few bars, so here's another, older cover of the song. Bieber, you gotta give it to him, can really sing.
