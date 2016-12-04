Like asking a woman if she's married, it's definitely time to stop asking women if they're pregnant. But until everyone does, we're going to take a page from Lena Dunham's book.
Over the weekend, Dunham posted a photo that had her "channeling Juliet" on her way to an event. Dunham looks downright Shakespearian in her vintage floor-length silk gown, and many of her Instagram followers agreed. But there was one comment about her look that resulted in Dunham writing a lengthy response back.
"Are you expecting?" one person commented. "You look beautiful."
The question left many of Dunham's followers stunned, writing that it was "rude." Others came to her defense, writing that she looked "stunning" and "Your [sic] the body that rocks the party."
Dunham's response to this question, which the commenter would later write wasn't meant to be an insult, was very different. "Thank you!" she wrote. "I'm not expecting but I did enjoy a large box of gluten free crackers prior to taking this image."
The Girls star added, "It's funny — folks have told me I looked pregnant/asked since I was 15 — I choose to embrace it as another curve like ass or boobs or hip."
Dunham chose to take this question and find power in it. She doesn't condone someone asking it, but she does let it be know it won't bring her down. She loves her body just the way it is and she's more than happy to embrace every curve, thank you very much.
Dunham seems to be taking a "turn the other cheek" approach as of late when it comes to Instagram commenters. Last week, she managed to turn an insult into an important point about the need for paid family leave.
Advertisement