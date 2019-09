Though there are certain women who speak competitively about how quickly they returned to work following childbirth, a recent poll showed that 72% of Americans support a paid family-leave law. Paid family leave was part of Hillary Clinton's platform, while President-elect Donald Trump promised six weeks of paid leave for new mothers only. Dunham didn't directly mention Trump's victory in her Instagram post, but signaled how everyone can still do their part to change attitudes."We may not have an imminent policy change on the way, but we can change the way we talk about this stuff, and treat childbirth (Or fatherhood! Or illness!) as the serious and personal journeys that they are," she said.Other women chimed in on Instagram to agree with her."You're absolutely right, Lena! As great as that is for her, it's really not right for her to shove that expectation on someone else. And it hurts my heart when women do it to other women. Sigh," wrote user nikirae_1k."This! We have a right to take the time we need and deserve without being looked down upon or feeling ashamed. Go you for putting your health first. Feel better soon, Lena!" said solbeing8.On Twitter, however, the comments were less than friendly, reminding Dunham of her previously stated desire to move to Canada if Trump won.