Turns out, there can be love in Bachelor Nation, sans rose ceremonies. After months of speculation, Becca Tilley has confirmed that she is dating fellow Bachelor alum Robert Graham, Us Weekly reports.
"I am dating Robert," Tilley told the publication at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 in Los Angeles on Friday. "It's fun. We've been friends for a long time and it was just a natural progression, and he's just amazing and been patient with me...I need someone that's patient and willing to deal with me, and he's been that way. So it's been fun, it's been an easy transition."
Tilley was the runner-up on the Chris Soules-fronted season 19 of the reality-show juggernaut, where she gained quite a bit of notoriety for being a self-proclaimed virgin. She later reappeared on the franchise's 20th season with Ben Higgins, finishing in fifth place.
Graham competed for Desiree Hartsock's affections on season 9 of The Bachelorette and later starred in the inaugural season of Bachelor in Paradise.
The couple first sparked romance rumors earlier this year when they began posting pictures of each other frolicking around Central Park on Instagram. Then, about a week ago, they took things to the next level by posting a professionally made, PDA-filled video from their vacation in Greece. ('Cause it's just not love if there's not a camera there to witness it.)
Good luck, kids.
