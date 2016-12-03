Hey guys heading to Scotland to start the U.K. Tour and I am "randomly" chosen to sit next to non other than Eric Trump. Good news guys Muslims will not have to check in and get IDs. That's what I was told. I will be asking him a lot of questions on this trip to Glasgow, Scotland. Sometimes God just sends you the material. #Merica #UKTour #HumanAppeal #ThisisNotAnEndorsement #Trump2016ComedyTour

A photo posted by Mohammed "Mo" Amer (@realmoamer) on Nov 30, 2016 at 4:51pm PST