An Arab-American comedian got more than he bargained for when he boarded his flight to Glasgow, Scotland, this week. His seat mate was none other than Eric Trump, younger son of President-elect Donald Trump.
Mo Amer posted a selfie with Trump, telling his Instagram followers that he took the opportunity to pepper him with questions about his father's attitude towards Muslim citizens.
"Hey guys heading to Scotland to start the U.K. Tour and I am 'randomly' chosen to sit next to none other than Eric Trump," Amer captioned the photo. "Good news, guys; Muslims will not have to check in and get IDs. That's what I was told. I will be asking him a lot of questions on this trip to Glasgow, Scotland. Sometimes God just sends you the material."
In an interview with BuzzFeed, Amer admitted to being dumbstruck when he saw Trump. The two men were seated in business class on the flight from Newark, NJ, to Glasgow.
“I was just walking in and he was just sitting there with his Trump shirt on and I was like, Is this real?” he recalled. “Is this real? Is this a setup? I mean, I’m an Arab-Palestinian, everything is a conspiracy, right? So when I walked into the plane I was like, What is this? This is obviously from Allah — Allah is just trying to hook me up right now. That’s what’s happening."
Amer wasted no time in calling out a rumored Trump policy that would call on Muslims to join a registry. According to him, Trump dismissed the idea.
"Ah, come on, man," Trump allegedly responded. "You can’t believe everything you read. Do you really think we’re gonna do that?”
Amer also claims that Trump branded Hillary Clinton as "crooked and so unlikeable" and admitted that his father "played this thing like a mad genius and that's how he got elected."
Though it sounds as though Amer and our future first son had a fruitful discussion, the interaction still left Amer cold. Amer wrote that Trump seemed "disconnected from the reality of race attacks and violence" and speculated that he had no regrets about his father's campaign.
