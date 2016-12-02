Anna Faris wasn't a fan of those Chris Pratt cheating rumors or how they made her feel.
On a recent episode of her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the actress spoke with her guest Isla Fisher — who is married to Sacha Baron Cohen — about what it's like being one half of a famous couple. No surprise to hear, it can be challenging, especially when tabloids report your every move.
While Fisher explained why she doesn't talk about her husband in interviews, Faris said she and Pratt "grapple with a lot of the ideas of being a public couple." An adorable one at that.
As Us Weekly pointed out, Faris admitted that a few months ago "there were some tabloid rumors about strain in our relationship" that were hard for her to ignore.
"I just remember feeling so hurt in a way that bothered me," she said, "because I didn't want to think of myself as somebody who could be affected by … tabloid shit."
The rumors weren't true, but the fact that they were even out there made Faris feel insecure.
"I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris," she said. "But having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he's off doing movies and I'm in L.A. raising our child, of course I'm going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would."
In a world where celebrities are supposed to pretend they don't read gossip columns, it's refreshing to see Faris open up about the effect these rumors have had on her. It's a vulnerability or insecurity most of us have felt in the age of social media. And one, we shouldn't feel ashamed of.
Pratt is now off promoting his new film Passengers (and trolling Jennifer Lawrence), but he did send his wife a special happy birthday message.
"Please join me in wishing Happy Birthday to my darling @AnnaKFaris," he tweeted. "I'm sending you love from afar, beautiful lady."
Yeah, it's ok to aww.
"Please join me in wishing Happy Birthday to my darling @AnnaKFaris I'm sending you love from afar, beautiful lady."— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 29, 2016
