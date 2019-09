Somehow, this movie is 13 years old — or so we're told. And somebody at Hello Giggles decided to check up on where one of its stars is, 13 years later. (Can that really be right?) Remember little Sam's knockout crush, Joanna? She was played by talented 11-year-old Olivia Olson, who killed it in her very first acting role. Her memorable rendition of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" in Sam's school's Christmas show was the best, and we've yet to see another youngster belt out the hit quite so passionately since.