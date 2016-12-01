It's that time of year. No, we're not talking about the time of year where that holiday spirit and hot cocoa begin to warm your insides and soul, respectively. Nor are we referring to it being a season of generosity and gratitude and family and all that. We're talking about the fact that we can finally start watching the magical, perfect Christmas rom-com that is Love Actually once again.
Somehow, this movie is 13 years old — or so we're told. And somebody at Hello Giggles decided to check up on where one of its stars is, 13 years later. (Can that really be right?) Remember little Sam's knockout crush, Joanna? She was played by talented 11-year-old Olivia Olson, who killed it in her very first acting role. Her memorable rendition of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" in Sam's school's Christmas show was the best, and we've yet to see another youngster belt out the hit quite so passionately since.
So... What happened to Olson? You won't be surprised to hear she's still relying on those killer pipes, though in a different capacity now: She's a prolific voice actress. Olson, now 24 (and still stunning), is the voice of Marceline the Vampire Queen on the highly-rated animated show Adventure Time. The actress has adoring fans, who evidently like to take pictures with her at conventions. (They're pretty cute — check 'em out below.) She also voiced Vanessa Doofenshmirtz on Phineas & Ferb for seven years until the show ended in 2015.
