Fact: This season is expensive. There’s no getting around the fact that, no matter how careful you are with your money, you’re likely going to spend more than you anticipate. From buying that emergency snack at the airport when your flight is delayed forever to holiday get-togethers to that obligatory White Elephant gift you have to bring to your office party, the expenses will add up. But once you accept that, it’s easier to find ways to seriously cut costs.
We spoke with experts to hear their tips for how to pick out presents for under $5, how to have a festive holiday party that you won't be paying off through January, and how to avoid that oh-so-hard-to-resist temptation to do some "one for you, one for me" purchasing. Click through for some serious $$$-saving strategies.