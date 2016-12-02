How to turn your lipstick into a liquid lipstick! I'm so excited about this DIY, I have sooo many lipsticks that I don't use and now I can put them to use! I mixed it with a liquid face primer from sephora. The syringe and empty tube I used was from eBay! 😊

A video posted by Z o h r a (@zobeautyy) on Nov 22, 2016 at 3:46pm PST