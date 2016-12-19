Jill Kargman On Why Fitting In Doesn't Matter

I think one of the big cornerstones of your series is that you give equal weight to your relationship with your husband and your best friend, Vanessa.

"I felt that it was very important to me that Vanessa stayed a central relationship, because that was always what the show was when I originally pitched it to Bravo. We were the two men in The Muppet Show, in the balcony, seeing the world the same way, even though we had different backgrounds. And I have a real best friend named Vanessa. My parents have been married for 45 years — they’re really happily married, but they do have traditional roles. My mom’s super domestic and an amazing cook, and my dad was the breadwinner. In their marriage, it was that typical TV marriage where she didn’t have the best friend to run to. I love my husband and we have a very good relationship, but we’ve had ups and downs, and I think part of it was because I came to it with this bubble that I grew up in. Like, you have to be my everything, you’re going to be my whole world."