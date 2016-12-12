

Does it come from confidence? Like a respect or appreciation for just getting dressed?

"I don't know. I think it’s just embedded in the cultural DNA, if I can say that. Every day, women are dressed. You know, here we kind of have this culture of where, if we want, we can just wear our sweatpants. But there, the women are dressed every day, and especially on Friday where they have [jumias, or] the Friday prayer. Everyone is just dressed to the nines: the men, the women, the children. It’s the most beautiful scene every Friday. I think that’s what I’ve extracted from my Senegalese roots. I don't really wear wax prints or a lot of prints. I think people expect me to do that because I'm African. But I'm like, 'Being African is enough. Like, I don't need to emphasize my Africanness... it’s here. Here I am.' I'm just a minimalist at heart, but that sense of pride and understated elegance, and having that elegance not always exude from what you're wearing but just how you're wearing [it]."