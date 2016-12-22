A Way To Process Uncomfortable Emotions

One of cinema and TV's greatest tricks is how sneakily therapeutic they can be. We humans tend to tote our emotional baggage with us everywhere we go — including into the movie theater and that couch in the living room where you binged The OA. Movies and shows can give us a safe place to cry, to release anxiety, to let yourself feel unpleasant emotions. That's why the experience of sobbing during a movie can give you such a visceral release. Maybe you needed to mourn your own loss, and the ending of Me Before You drew that grief out and helped you process it. Call it catharsis by proxy.



The day after Trump's election, I didn't want to tune out with an episode of Scream Queens or rerun of The Office. I wanted to feel the grief; I needed badly to cry. So I re-watched the Orange is the New Black season four episode where Poussey dies and sobbed like a baby.



But sadness didn't have a monopoly in 2016; it shared the marquee with anger — anger at the ignorance and lack of compassion regularly displayed by Mr. Trump and his supporters. During the last week of October, I saw Desierto, a desert thriller about Mexican immigrants risking their lives to cross the border into the U.S. I felt an incredible rage towards Jeffrey Dean Morgan's vile, xenophobic villain character who was hunting them down. (Spoiler alert!) After months of "Build that wall!" rallying cries, it felt really fucking good to see him get his.