The Best Reactions To THAT Awkward Photo Of Trump & Romney At Dinner

One potential snag? The pair has some ugly history.
A photo snapped by press covering the encounter appeared to make that painfully obvious. But hey, these two are trying! (Sort of?) The New York Times even called it an "awkward courtship," which is sort of putting it mildly.
Of course, Twitter users took the photo and ran with it.
Ahead, some of the best reactions to this hilariously uncomfortable photo. And if it makes you feel better, be comforted by the fact that you won't look nearly as awkward in your family pictures during the holidays. We hope.
*record scratch*— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) November 30, 2016
*freeze frame*
Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation ... pic.twitter.com/VC9XZblMGY
When your friend sets you up and asks how it’s going pic.twitter.com/PPRC8oUuMF— Jason Wells (@JasonBretWells) November 30, 2016
I made the Trump/Romney photo black and white, and it looks like a Twilight Zone episode where a guy just made a foolish deal with the Devil pic.twitter.com/froiDYDJei— Adam Murray (@Atom_Murray) November 30, 2016
Moments after this photo was taken, the President-Elect ate Mitt Romney. pic.twitter.com/0KYUVvQ7Eq— Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) November 30, 2016
Within 24 hours Trump will tweet that he never had dinner with Mitt Romney and CNN will be asking a panel of experts, "What even is dinner?" pic.twitter.com/i8eREEq0cN— Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) November 30, 2016
I’d like to congratulate Mitt Romney on his new position as U.S. Ambassador to Somalia. #NeverRomney pic.twitter.com/hlWYNBlVeo— Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) November 30, 2016
For the first time in his life, Mitt Romney is All Of Us. pic.twitter.com/e8TyFgmtDl— John Green (@johngreen) November 30, 2016
.@MittRomney YOU IN DANGER, GIRL. pic.twitter.com/NTFfzHm0B7— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) November 30, 2016