The Best Reactions To THAT Awkward Photo Of Trump & Romney At Dinner

Andrea González-Ramírez
Donald Trump and Mitt Romney met on Tuesday night for dinner, amid rumors that the 2012 presidential candidate is being considered for Secretary of State.

One potential snag? The pair has some ugly history.

A photo snapped by press covering the encounter appeared to make that painfully obvious. But hey, these two are trying! (Sort of?) The New York Times even called it an "awkward courtship," which is sort of putting it mildly.

Of course, Twitter users took the photo and ran with it.

Ahead, some of the best reactions to this hilariously uncomfortable photo. And if it makes you feel better, be comforted by the fact that you won't look nearly as awkward in your family pictures during the holidays. We hope.
Advertisement
Advertisement

More from US News