As the frontwoman of new-wave band Blondie, platinum icon Debbie Harry has always been ahead of the hair curve. Long before Carrie Bradshaw colored her hair blond with dark pieces peeking out from underneath, Harry pioneered the look in the late ‘70s.
Now, she’s created another hair moment by debuting artfully dyed extensions yesterday at the opening of Charliewood — An Exhibition Of Transgressive Movement in New York City. (For those who live in the city, the show is worth a look. Artist Charlie le Mindu uses synthetic and human hair to explore sensuality through installation and performance art — and the results are mesmerizing).
Harry's look was created by the artist himself. And as you can see in the photo above, her thigh-length blond extensions are disrupted by layers of black strands. The boundary-pushing style gives major Rapunzel-meets-punk-rock vibes. But add a hair flip or twirl into the mix, and this "hair art" becomes downright hypnotic.
Debbie, if you're reading this, can you post a slo-mo twirl — or better yet, a bun drop — stat?
Harry's look was created by the artist himself. And as you can see in the photo above, her thigh-length blond extensions are disrupted by layers of black strands. The boundary-pushing style gives major Rapunzel-meets-punk-rock vibes. But add a hair flip or twirl into the mix, and this "hair art" becomes downright hypnotic.
Debbie, if you're reading this, can you post a slo-mo twirl — or better yet, a bun drop — stat?
Advertisement