SexyDisney Will Destroy Your Childhood

Is nothing sacred anymore?
We love a good pun as much as the next person, but seeing our favorite Disney films reduced to pornographic titles is as soul-crushing as meeting your beloved dad's new girlfriend, Cruella. Who decided #SexyDisney should be a thing?
The trending topic comes courtesy of Chris Hardwick's Midnight show on Comedy Central. Hardwick tasked viewers with giving Walt's legacy an XXX-rated makeover, and boy, did they deliver.
To be fair, some of the entries are genuinely funny, if not slightly disturbing.
James And The Giant Peach Emoji 🍑 #SexyDisney @midnight— Aaron Wiener (@Wieneraaron) November 30, 2016
Unfortunately, the majority of the tweets fall into the not-clever-just-sexist-and-gross column. Thanks for ruining our childhood, folks. Consider yourselves all banished to a haunted castle guarded by a sea witch and some mean stepsisters.
Alice in Underwear 👙 🏰 #SexyDisney #AliceInWonderland @midnight— MrMontegaMan (@MrMontegaMan) November 30, 2016
