SexyDisney Will Destroy Your Childhood

Is nothing sacred anymore?We love a good pun as much as the next person, but seeing our favorite Disney films reduced to pornographic titles is as soul-crushing as meeting your beloved dad's new girlfriend, Cruella. Who decided #SexyDisney should be a thing?The trending topic comes courtesy of Chris Hardwick's Midnight show on Comedy Central. Hardwick tasked viewers with giving Walt's legacy an XXX-rated makeover, and boy, did they deliver.To be fair, some of the entries are genuinely funny, if not slightly disturbing.