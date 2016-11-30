Story from Pop Culture

#SexyDisney Will Destroy Your Childhood

Erin Donnelly
Is nothing sacred anymore?

We love a good pun as much as the next person, but seeing our favorite Disney films reduced to pornographic titles is as soul-crushing as meeting your beloved dad's new girlfriend, Cruella. Who decided #SexyDisney should be a thing?

The trending topic comes courtesy of Chris Hardwick's Midnight show on Comedy Central. Hardwick tasked viewers with giving Walt's legacy an XXX-rated makeover, and boy, did they deliver.

To be fair, some of the entries are genuinely funny, if not slightly disturbing.
Unfortunately, the majority of the tweets fall into the not-clever-just-sexist-and-gross column. Thanks for ruining our childhood, folks. Consider yourselves all banished to a haunted castle guarded by a sea witch and some mean stepsisters.
