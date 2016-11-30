Donald Trump says he's leaving his "great business" to his children so he can focus on being the nation's 45th president.
Trump announced the decision in a series of tweets early Wednesday, saying that legal documents are being crafted to "take me completely out of business operations." He added, "the presidency is a far more important task!"
Trump announced the decision in a series of tweets early Wednesday, saying that legal documents are being crafted to "take me completely out of business operations." He added, "the presidency is a far more important task!"
I will be holding a major news conference in New York City with my children on December 15 to discuss the fact that I will be leaving my ...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016
great business in total in order to fully focus on running the country in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! While I am not mandated to ....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016
Hence, legal documents are being crafted which take me completely out of business operations. The Presidency is a far more important task!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016
Trump had been under criticism for exposing himself to potential conflicts if he kept a role in his global business while being president. He had also previously said his holdings would be managed by his children while he served in the White House, though the details of how that arrangement would work were not clear.
Trump says he'll hold a news conference with his children on the subject on December 15. He is set to be sworn in as the nation's next president on January 20, 2017.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Trump says he'll hold a news conference with his children on the subject on December 15. He is set to be sworn in as the nation's next president on January 20, 2017.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Advertisement