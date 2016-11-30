There's a reason why Tilda Swinton is one of the few British actors who hasn't starred in a Harry Potter film: She's not a fan.
Though the Oscar-winning actress may take no issue with wizards, witches, and Weasleys, she's uncomfortable with how the series portrays life in a boarding school. Hogwarts isn't for everyone, it seems.
“I think [boarding schools] are a very cruel setting in which to grow up and I don't feel children benefit from that type of education," Swinton, who was raised in a British boarding school, told The Scots Magazine. "Children need their parents. That's why I dislike films like Harry Potter, which tend to romanticize such places.”
Potter fans are no doubt falling over themselves to explain that Harry's parents weren't living, and that Hogwarts was a paradise compared to the Dursleys' cupboard under the stairs. Even so, Swinton, whose twins go to a school she co-founded, does have a point. Who among us wouldn't give it all up for the chance to learn potions, play Quidditch, and stay up all night with Team Gryffindor?
