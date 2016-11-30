So, three days after the election, she decided to create Trumpbuster. She enlisted a close friend to help with the code. At first it was a selfish project — she just wanted to avoid seeing Trump's face whenever she went online. But she soon realized that the extension could actually be put to good use for sexual assault survivors and others who weren't interested in having pictures of the president-elect clogging their newsfeeds. That's why she chose to donate all the profits to RAINN.



"99 cents is something that everyone is willing to part with if it's for a good cause," the Trumpbuster founder said.



There are plenty of web extensions that poke fun at the president-elect, but for the creator, Trumpbuster is a real tool that gives sexual assault survivors and other users autonomy over what they see on a day-to-day basis.



"[Trumpbuster] is not a dis to Donald Trump; this is about a personal experience," she said. "It's serious how [Trump's presidency] is affecting people. The time for joking is over."



If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

