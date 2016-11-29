This Is How Brad Pitt Spent His Thanksgiving

Brad Pitt, 54-year-old actor and big fan of a classic fedora, spent his Thanksgiving in Turks and Caicos, as Us Weekly reports. A source confirmed that Pitt stayed at the Amanyara resort with a "close male friend." The actor's holiday retreat was likely spurred by his ongoing divorce proceedings.
News of Brangelina's divorce broke in early September, prompting a flurry of media activity. Shortly after, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services began an investigation into allegations that Pitt had been abusive toward one of the estranged couple's sons. Recently, the DCFS found that no abuse had occurred — so Pitt is no longer under legal scrutiny.
The actor has since been dipping his toe back into the public sphere. Entertainment is his business, after all, so he can't entirely escape media. He appeared on the Allied red carpet, sans wedding band, in early November.
Page Six reports that Pitt's Thanksgiving retreat cost $36,000 a night. This's no chump change, but the guy's been through the media ringer, and he deserves a quiet Thanksgiving. We hope he had a peaceful Turkey day in Turks and Caicos.
