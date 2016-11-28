Sephora Is Offering A Sneak Peek Into Its Spring Lineup — & It Won't Last Long

Even though holiday-shopping season has just officially started, it seems like your favorite makeup brands announced their festive-season offerings forever ago. And if you're already itching to find out what's coming up in the beauty sphere, Sephora’s got you. This Cyber Monday, the superstore is giving us early access to all of its spring 2017 releases.
Among the goods: a few lust-worthy palettes (like Hourglass Ambient Strobe Lighting Blush Palette and a killer cheek palette from NARS), a matte moisturizer from GlamGlow that’s made with volcanic minerals, and a new brightening powder from Kat Von D.
The catch: This is limited to today. What’s more, a few of the included products already have cult followings — yes, long before they're scheduled to be released. Take, for example, Too Faced's White Chocolate Chip Palette, which we’ve been eyeing for months — and is already sold out. Check out each item in the slides ahead. Then, act fast!
Among the goods: a few lust-worthy palettes (like Hourglass Ambient Strobe Lighting Blush Palette and a killer cheek palette from NARS), a matte moisturizer from GlamGlow that’s made with volcanic minerals, and a new brightening powder from Kat Von D.
The catch: This is limited to today. What’s more, a few of the included products already have cult followings — yes, long before they're scheduled to be released. Take, for example, Too Faced's White Chocolate Chip Palette, which we’ve been eyeing for months — and is already sold out. Check out each item in the slides ahead. Then, act fast!