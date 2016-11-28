Kanye West may be in the hospital, but he's also helping rehabilitate arts education in his childhood neighborhood in Chicago's south side. Longtime collaborator Rhymefest announced that the home had been purchased by Donda's House, the arts nonprofit founded by him and West, and would be converted to a "community arts incubator."
Donda's House is named for West's mother, a noted Chicago educator who died in 2007 after complications from plastic surgery. The house that she occupied will now be the first property in what could be a chain of arts centers that will bear her name. The house will reportedly also have a recording studio and Chicago music museum.
Rhymefest announced the project in a post to his Instagram.
"I'm excited to announce the purchase of Kanye's childhood home as a community Arts incubator," the rapper wrote. "It will be the first of our Nationwide Lite-Houses. A state of the art recording studio, a curriculum space for @dondashouse and southside music museam. We want to show bright spots in communities thatve been divested from, we know more Lights exist here, they just need to be activated."
If you'd like to donate to Donda's House, click here.
Donda's House is named for West's mother, a noted Chicago educator who died in 2007 after complications from plastic surgery. The house that she occupied will now be the first property in what could be a chain of arts centers that will bear her name. The house will reportedly also have a recording studio and Chicago music museum.
Rhymefest announced the project in a post to his Instagram.
"I'm excited to announce the purchase of Kanye's childhood home as a community Arts incubator," the rapper wrote. "It will be the first of our Nationwide Lite-Houses. A state of the art recording studio, a curriculum space for @dondashouse and southside music museam. We want to show bright spots in communities thatve been divested from, we know more Lights exist here, they just need to be activated."
If you'd like to donate to Donda's House, click here.
I'm excited to announce the purchase of Kanye's childhood home as a community Arts incubator. It will be the first of our Nationwide Lite-Houses. A state of the art recording studio, a curriculum space for @dondashouse and southside music museam. We want to show bright spots in communities thatve been divested from, we know more Lights exist here, they just need to be activated. Please click the link in my bio & Donate to DondasHouse, support our efforts to support our youth. #givingtuesday
Advertisement