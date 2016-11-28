I'm excited to announce the purchase of Kanye's childhood home as a community Arts incubator. It will be the first of our Nationwide Lite-Houses. A state of the art recording studio, a curriculum space for @dondashouse and southside music museam. We want to show bright spots in communities thatve been divested from, we know more Lights exist here, they just need to be activated. Please click the link in my bio & Donate to DondasHouse, support our efforts to support our youth. #givingtuesday

A photo posted by Rhymefest (@rhymefest) on Nov 25, 2016 at 6:33am PST