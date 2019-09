Update: Trump Weighs In On Wisconsin Recount

Stein continued, tweeting multiple election reforms that she called on both Clinton and Trump to support for a "fair election," including prohibiting corporations from spending on elections, abolishing the electoral college, and including a "none of the above" option on the ballot for primary and general elections.Hillary Clinton's campaign has issued a statement in support of the Wisconsin recount. It details the due diligence in response to outcry from Clinton's supporters following the election results in the three battleground states."Because we had not uncovered any actionable evidence of hacking or outside attempts to alter the voting technology, we had not planned to exercise this option ourselves, but now that a recount has been initiated in Wisconsin, we intend to participate in order to ensure the process proceeds in a manner that is fair to all sides," wrote Marc Erik Elias, a lawyer for the Clinton campaign. He goes on to promise that Clinton's campaign will also support recounts in Pennsylvania and Michigan, should Stein file for them, but it will not take the lead in requesting those recounts.