In an interview with WNYC last week, Sex and the City star Kristin Davis shared a very personal perspective of what the election of Donald Trump means to her and her family. The 51-year-old actress is the adopted single mother of 5-year-old Gemma, who is Black, and she fears for her daughter after the immense racial tension stirred up by the election. She certainly doesn't sound like the sheltered Charlotte York right now.
"My initial thoughts on Wednesday morning [after the election] was that I wanted to move to the woods and learn to shoot a gun," Davis said in an interview for the program How I Got Over on November 17. The program is a series hosted by WNYC producer Rebecca Carroll that aims to reinvent the language around race. "It makes no sense. I’m fully aware. I’m 100 percent aware that it literally makes no sense but … the fear of what is happening and how am I going to make sure that no one hurts my child, even in a subtle way, which was already a fear I had honestly, but it just became so, so heightened."
Davis, who grew up in South Carolina, explained what raising her daughter has taught her about race. "I am white," she said. "I have lived in white privilege. I thought I knew before adopting my daughter that I was in white privilege, that I understood what that meant. But until you actually have a child, which is like your heart being outside you, and that heart happens to be in a brown body, and you have people who are actively working against your child, it’s hard. It fills me with terror."
While the actress is making the rounds to promote her new Hallmark Channel movie, A Heavenly Christmas, she said she wishes she could stay "in the bubble" and not talk to Trump supporters.
"I grew up with some really ugly racism in front of me," she explained. "Not in my family. We were at the university where things were cool but around us was really, really not cool. And it was intensely illuminating and as a young person really shocking. And to think that my daughter is now going through a different version of this is pretty stunning and shocking."
You can watch Davis go into depth about her interracial adoption in the full interview here.
