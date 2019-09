In an interview with WNYC last week, Sex and the City star Kristin Davis shared a very personal perspective of what the election of Donald Trump means to her and her family. The 51-year-old actress is the adopted single mother of 5-year-old Gemma, who is Black, and she fears for her daughter after the immense racial tension stirred up by the election. She certainly doesn't sound like the sheltered Charlotte York right now."My initial thoughts on Wednesday morning [after the election] was that I wanted to move to the woods and learn to shoot a gun," Davis said in an interview for the program How I Got Over on November 17. The program is a series hosted by WNYC producer Rebecca Carroll that aims to reinvent the language around race. "It makes no sense. I’m fully aware. I’m 100 percent aware that it literally makes no sense but … the fear of what is happening and how am I going to make sure that no one hurts my child, even in a subtle way, which was already a fear I had honestly, but it just became so, so heightened."