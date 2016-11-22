Is Adele playing with us? Or is the 28-year-old Brit really planning for baby number two with Simon Konecki? It's hard to tell. The couple has a 4-year-old son named Angelo together, and Adele could've been announcing plans to extend their brood. Equally likely is that Adele, who is kicking off another tour in Australia in March 2017, knows how to get the people talking. But as People points out, Adele did not join her band in the wine toast she led onstage, citing her acid reflux. Likely story! Just kidding. (Sort of.)