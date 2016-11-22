Adele ended her epic 2016 tour with a bang on Monday night. The singer addressed the audience at her final show in Phoenix, Arizona last night after 10 months and 107 live shows. “Give it up for me — I did it!” Adele told the crowd, reports People. “I’ll see you on the other side. In a couple of years I’ll be back. You won’t be able to get rid of me.” She reportedly added before leaving the stage, "I’m off to have a baby!" Say what?!
Is Adele playing with us? Or is the 28-year-old Brit really planning for baby number two with Simon Konecki? It's hard to tell. The couple has a 4-year-old son named Angelo together, and Adele could've been announcing plans to extend their brood. Equally likely is that Adele, who is kicking off another tour in Australia in March 2017, knows how to get the people talking. But as People points out, Adele did not join her band in the wine toast she led onstage, citing her acid reflux. Likely story! Just kidding. (Sort of.)
