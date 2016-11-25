If you're planning on gifting a MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, Apple TV, or iPhone 6s, you'll want to buy it today. Apple just unveiled its big Black Friday deal and while we'd be lying if we said weren't a little disappointed by it, there are still some great perks.
The bad news: No specific Apple products are on sale. The good news: Buy most models of the items listed above and you'll get an Apple gift card worth up to $150. That' s money that you can put towards an iPhone upgrade of your own. So what are you waiting for?
This article was originally published on November 22, 2016 at 6:40 p.m.
Apple is one of those stores that rarely has sales, no matter what time of year it is. But a post on its website today indicates that not only will the store of our iPhone dreams be having a sale — it will be a Black Friday sale.
In the post, next to an Apple Watch with a calendar notification for this Friday, are possibly the most joyful words of the season: "Friday can’t come soon enough. Our one-day shopping event will be here before you know it. Come back this Friday to check everyone off your list."
According to Time, the company didn't participate in the retail holiday last year. And the only Black Friday deal it has ever offered was one for mere gift card bundles. However, this year's teaser hints at far more than gift cards.
Will it be a chance to purchase a discounted MacBook Pro with Touch Bar or an iPhone 7? Or maybe the new Apple Watch Nike+? We have until Friday to wonder which gadgets the company may discount, if any. But one thing's for sure: This Black Friday is already looking up.
