For Gigi Hadid, it's the little things — that is, tiny little crystals. The 21-year-old hosted the American Music Awards last night with co-host Jay Pharoah, but it was her manicure that stole the show. Designed by celebrity manicurist Mar y Sol Inzerillo, the model's nails were adorned with over 200 Swarovski crystals, and the photos are stunning.
An up close and personal look at the design can be found over on Inzerillo's Instagram, and it's hard to believe something so small and simple could also be so insanely extravagant.
An up close and personal look at the design can be found over on Inzerillo's Instagram, and it's hard to believe something so small and simple could also be so insanely extravagant.
We're not sure if we like them better when they pop, or when they're a part of an even more glamorous outfit, like this picture below. It's like we died and went to crystal heaven.
Advertisement
While the crystals are tiny, putting together the design was no small feat. "To apply them, I used my favorite Japanese tweezers and my new Crystal Katana tool that I recently bought at Skyline Beauty," Inzerillo told Allure after the show. She says she picked these specific crystals of their ability to change according to their surroundings and with whatever the model was wearing (and there were a lot of outfit changes). As you can see, there's no look they didn't compliment.
One thing's for certain: this is a manicure that doesn't chip.
Advertisement