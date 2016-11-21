It's all he said, she said when it comes to exes Kate and Jon Gosselin. The former reality stars, who share eight children and previously appeared on the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8, have very different things to say about Jon's involvement with his son Collin.
The one-time couple's son Collin is reportedly dealing with behavioral challenges that have led Kate, who has primary custody, to enroll him in a program that teaches life and social skills. Last week, Jon claimed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he has "no idea" where Collin is, only that the 12-year-old is enrolled in a "special school." According to Jon, he has not seen his son for over a year and a half.
Jon told ET that he believes Kate keeps him in the dark about issues pertaining to his children to protect her reality show. Should he fight for legal custody and win, says Jon, he would no longer allow his kids to film Kate's current reality series Kate Plus 8. The fifth season of Kate Plus 8 will begin airing on TLC November 22.
Kate is now refuting Jon's claim that he is unaware of Collin's whereabouts. On Monday's Good Morning America, she revealed that while she knows exactly where Collin is, she isn't allowed to say — and neither is Jon.
"[Jon and I are] both court-ordered not the speak about the care and custody of our children in detail," Kate told host Amy Robach on GMA.
However, Jon's attorney Kristen Doleva-Lecher spoke to E! News exclusively and claimed his ex-wife isn't being honest about Jon's role as a parent.
"There is a court order and Jon is strictly abiding by it. The public doesn't know the whole story," she explained. "Jon is absolutely hurt by statements made about Collin and Jon's role as his father. I can assure you that Jon is very concerned about all of his children. He is a loving father and he is acting in accordance with the law to do what's right for the kids."
Kate may not be fazed by comments from her ex's lawyer. When asked by GMA if she's concerned with Jon's threats to take her back to court for custody, Kate stated:
"I've lost track how many times he has said that... I'm really focused less on what he has to say."
