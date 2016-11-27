United we stand, divided we fall. But that doesn't mean we have to meld into some homogenous mass. This Tuesday, the new moon in global Sagittarius reminds us to celebrate diversity and the independent spirit. We truly are stronger together. Bring more honesty to dialogues this week. We all hold certain truths to be self-evident, but if the 2016 election proved anything, it's that there's just no telling how other people think. The philosophical new moon can create the space for curiosity. Ask questions instead of making assumptions. Only in the space of a real conversation can we fact-check false information that others may be quietly harboring — or get answers to our own outstanding questions.On Friday, messenger Mercury careens into Capricorn — the sign of masculinity — until February 7. This is an extended voyage due to a retrograde from December 19 until January 8. Time to get talking to the men in your life. Wake them up to the female perspective and keep enlisting them in the fight for equal rights. There are still glass ceilings to be smashed (and we have faith that they will be). We find it interesting that the retrograde begins on the 19th — the day that the Electoral College finalizes its decision — which could upset certain patriarchal institutions bigly.