Ashton Kutcher Lived In Airbnbs After Demi Moore Divorce

You're a famous actor who has just split from your movie star wife. Where do you turn? Airbnb. (And then look up your old friend Mila Kunis, because you're obviously meant for each other.)
Ashton Kutcher shared a rare detail about his life after divorcing first wife Demi Moore while speaking at Airbnb Open 2016 on Saturday. The former couple separated in 2011, but their divorce wasn't finalized until 2013. During that time Kutcher made Airbnb properties his home.
People reports that Kutcher, who is an Airbnb investor, admitted to living in Airbnbs for a year after his split from Moore. The experience, he said, was just what he "needed."
"I went to Europe and I flew in and got in in the middle of the night,” he told the audience. “I arrived at the Airbnb at 2 a.m. The person had left me dinner and a glass of wine."
The gesture had a big impact on Kutcher.
“It was … the magic and the love that I needed in that moment,” he said. “I was shocked that someone would care that much about a total stranger.”
Indeed! When's the last time a host made us dinner?
