Dunst shared the epic FBF behind-the-scenes picture of her trip to space, the final frontier, on Instagram. According to IMDb , Dunst played a character named Hedril in an episode called "Dark Page." In the episode, Hedril, a pupil of Lwaxana Troi, is learning to speak for the first time. Hedril's native language is telepathy.Okay, enough with the Star Trek: TNG backstory. Dunst is wearing a space costume and holding a dog. We don't need to be able to read minds to get how adorable that is.