Remember that time when Kirsten Dunst was on Star Trek: The Next Generation? Don't worry. We didn't, either.
But it's true! Dunst boldly went where no one had gone before — and she has the photo to prove it.
Dunst shared the epic FBF behind-the-scenes picture of her trip to space, the final frontier, on Instagram. According to IMDb, Dunst played a character named Hedril in an episode called "Dark Page." In the episode, Hedril, a pupil of Lwaxana Troi, is learning to speak for the first time. Hedril's native language is telepathy.
Okay, enough with the Star Trek: TNG backstory. Dunst is wearing a space costume and holding a dog. We don't need to be able to read minds to get how adorable that is.
