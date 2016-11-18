Lena Headey has been divorced from hairdresser Peter Loughran for three years, but this fall, the couple's custody agreement for 7-year-old son Wylie has been a subject of contention. The Game of Thrones star wants to keep the boy in the U.K.; his father would rather stay in Los Angeles. Now, a GoT producer has stepped in to support Headey's side, according to a letter obtained by TMZ.
Headey and her son moved back to the U.K. over the summer, before shooting for season 7 began. According to E! News, she wanted to stay there to have the support system of her family. In September, Loughran went to court to claim that by staying overseas, she was in violation of their agreement, though her lawyer told E! that they had both agreed to move back to the country. In October, the court ordered her to move back when she was done filming the HBO drama.
That's where the note from GoT executive VP Bernadette Caulfield comes into play:
"This is a note to confirm you must be available in November and December 2016 for filming and throughout January 2017 for possible additional scenes and pick-ups," the letter states. "Hopefully you will not be required past January 31st."
That's a much more civilized response than her character, Cersei Lannister, would have given her ex.
