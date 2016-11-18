Story from Entertainment News

The Dr. Phil Boycott Just Got Two Big Supporters

Hunter Harris
After footage from Dr. Phil's upcoming interview with Shelley Duvall surfaced online, viewers are calling for a ban of the daytime show. Among the boycott's supporters: Ronan Farrow and Vivian Kubrick, Stanley Kubrick's daughter.

In the promo for the interview, Duvall's behavior makes it clear that she has mental-health concerns that deserve more treatment than daytime TV can offer. Duvall explains that she thinks Robin Williams isn't dead, and that there's a whirring disk inside her body.

Farrow, the journalist son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, chastised Dr. Phil on Twitter for exploiting the Shining star's mental health. "When people sell exploitation it lessens all of us. When we fail to protect people at their most vulnerable it hurts all of us," he wrote.
Advertisement
Vivian Kubrick also criticized the show's treatment of Duvall. "I recoil in complete disgust," Kubrick wrote in a letter posted on Twitter. "I hope others will join me in boycotting your utterly heartless form of entertainment, because it has nothing to do with compassionate healing."
CBS, which produces Dr. Phil, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Watch the promo for the upcoming episode featuring Shelley Duvall, below.
Read These Stories Next:
10 Indie Movies You Might Have Missed This Year
Dear Johnny Depp: I Don't Need You In My Life Anymore
This Old Hilary Duff Disney Channel Promo Will Definitely Make You Cringe
Advertisement

More from News