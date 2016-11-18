After footage from Dr. Phil's upcoming interview with Shelley Duvall surfaced online, viewers are calling for a ban of the daytime show. Among the boycott's supporters: Ronan Farrow and Vivian Kubrick, Stanley Kubrick's daughter.
In the promo for the interview, Duvall's behavior makes it clear that she has mental-health concerns that deserve more treatment than daytime TV can offer. Duvall explains that she thinks Robin Williams isn't dead, and that there's a whirring disk inside her body.
Farrow, the journalist son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, chastised Dr. Phil on Twitter for exploiting the Shining star's mental health. "When people sell exploitation it lessens all of us. When we fail to protect people at their most vulnerable it hurts all of us," he wrote.
Dr Phil's exploitation of the wonderful Shelley Duvall--masquerading as "powerful TV"--is shameful. She's a treasure. She deserves respect.— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) November 17, 2016
When people sell exploitation it lessens all of us. When we fail to protect people at their most vulnerable it hurts all of us.— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) November 17, 2016
Don't support the exploitation of vulnerable people. Don't watch Dr Phil.— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) November 17, 2016
Vivian Kubrick also criticized the show's treatment of Duvall. "I recoil in complete disgust," Kubrick wrote in a letter posted on Twitter. "I hope others will join me in boycotting your utterly heartless form of entertainment, because it has nothing to do with compassionate healing."
My Letter to you @DrPhil— Vivian Kubrick (@ViKu1111) November 17, 2016
Re: Your exploitive use of Shelly Duvall is a form of LURID ENTERTAINMENT and is shameful. pic.twitter.com/4f6MRTzr0A
CBS, which produces Dr. Phil, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Watch the promo for the upcoming episode featuring Shelley Duvall, below.
From Hollywood Star to Near Isolation: Helping "The Shining"'s Shelley Duvall pic.twitter.com/KbB6aDai70— The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) November 18, 2016
