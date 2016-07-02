This July sees the launch of a new exhibition of artwork and photography themed around the enduring influence of filmmaker Stanley Kubrick at London’s Somerset House. The director behind films like A Clockwork Orange, The Shining and Eyes Wide Shut became known for his meticulous framing, slow tracking shots and bold use of colour – as well as for pairing violence with popular music.
‘Daydreaming with Stanley Kubrick’ invites artists to respond to a film, scene, character or theme from the Kubrick archives, from the disturbing, phallic murder weapon in A Clockwork Orange to Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb’s ‘War Room’.
School up (and impress your exhibition buddy) with our guide to the most-referenced moments in Kubrick’s extensive filmography across music, fashion and film.
Daydreaming with Stanley Kubrick runs at Somerset House from 6th July until 24th August 2016.
