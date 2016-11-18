Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream has been lauded as a skin-care must-have for forever and a day (read: since 1930) and has garnered quite the cult following for its ability to calm and hydrate cuticles, complexions, the works. So when the brand announced its soon-to-launch Miracle Hydrating Mist as a new-school way to hydrate, we immediately had to try it.
Made with the same superfruit blend found in the OG formula, and bolstered by hydrating aloe and glycerin — plus stimulating coffee seed extract —this facial mist is meant to be just as much of a multitasker as the aforementioned cream. Even if you're not a fan of the original, which does have a heavier, balm-like feel (it's supposed to last a full eight hours, after all), you'll love how easy it is to stay hydrated with the mist. Since it absorbs in a snap, you can spritz it on pre-bedtime without having to worry about rubbing the product off on your pillow.
Even better, the bottle is sized to meet TSA requirements, so we plan to keep using it on cross-continental flights this holiday season to beat the drying effects of traveling (and being hungover — yes, that's a real thing). Come winter, we can’t have too many skin-nourishing tools in our arsenal.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist, $19, available December 5 at Elizabeth Arden.
Made with the same superfruit blend found in the OG formula, and bolstered by hydrating aloe and glycerin — plus stimulating coffee seed extract —this facial mist is meant to be just as much of a multitasker as the aforementioned cream. Even if you're not a fan of the original, which does have a heavier, balm-like feel (it's supposed to last a full eight hours, after all), you'll love how easy it is to stay hydrated with the mist. Since it absorbs in a snap, you can spritz it on pre-bedtime without having to worry about rubbing the product off on your pillow.
Even better, the bottle is sized to meet TSA requirements, so we plan to keep using it on cross-continental flights this holiday season to beat the drying effects of traveling (and being hungover — yes, that's a real thing). Come winter, we can’t have too many skin-nourishing tools in our arsenal.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist, $19, available December 5 at Elizabeth Arden.
Advertisement