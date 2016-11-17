Too Faced's Latest Launch Will Save You From Holiday Hangovers

Holiday parties are fast approaching, which means your skin is about to take a beating these next few months. Because with those parties comes less sleep, more food consumption, and, yes, the inevitable hangover. Not that this should stop you from having a good time, because Too Faced is releasing a skin mist just for these occasions.
Today, fans got a first look at the soon-be-released Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray via Instagram, as cofounder Jerrod Blandino teased a first look. Though we don't know the exact launch date or price, his post does tell us a bit about what we can expect from this sister product to the brand’s cult favorite Hangover Primer.
But first: Do we really need it? Hungover skin may sound like a concept dreamt up in a marketing meeting, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital, says it’s quite real.
“Combining cold, dry winter weather with lack of sleep and heavy drinking can lead to an impaired skin barrier, with dryness, scaling, and inflammation — and the skin may look dull, scaly, and itch,” he says. “While the skin normally is able to repair itself, lack of sleep along with alcohol leads to dehydration.”
The mist’s bottle offers some pretty serious skin-nurturing potential: coconut water, probiotics, and other “skin revivers.” What’s missing: silicone, alcohol, and oil — all of which may irritate skin or congest pores. All good signs, he says: “Antioxidants in coconut water have been shown to help improve hangover symptoms, while probiotics help calm inflamed skin and help restore it to a more healthy state."
Fans on Reddit are psyched that the forthcoming mist can be used in several ways: to prime the skin for makeup, set a final look, or simply revive skin. But Zeichner suggests those with dry, scaly, and dull skin treat the symptoms with more than just skin mists alone — particularly post-party.
“Alcohol is known to deplete the skin's store of antioxidants, so make sure to apply your antioxidant serum with vitamin C if you drank heavily the night before,” he advises. Another skin supplement the derm suggests when misting your way back from the brink? Ultra-hydrating and barrier-repairing moisturizers with nurturing ingredients like ceramides or colloidal oatmeal, such as Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Anti-Aging Treatment.
