This '90s-Makeup Time Capsule Is A Beauty Junkie’s Dream

What if you could go back to your childhood days and play with your older sister’s enviable makeup stash again? Today, you can, thanks to Lex Gillies, a 32-year-old London-based beauty blogger who goes by the name Talon-ted Lex. See, Gillies found her own sister’s makeup collection from the '90s, which is more than worth its weight in nostalgia.
“It was so much fun to go through the products with my sister,” she says. “I'd forgotten so many of them, but all of the memories came rushing back as soon as she opened the boxes: watching her do her makeup, sneaking into her room to steal products when she was out, the awful '90s makeup trends. It was very nostalgic and fun to look back on our early experiences with beauty.”
Thankfully, Gillies took to Twitter to share the wealth. Within the collection are luxe palettes, original Hard Candy nail polish, and key drugstore finds. Some items look pristine, and others are beat to smithereens — a surefire sign of a beauty product well-loved. But all of them will take you back to a simpler time, before beauty blogging was a career or Instagram even existed. Consider it an early holiday gift of sorts.
Oh, and prepare yourself for a boatload of glitter...
“It was so much fun to go through the products with my sister,” she says. “I'd forgotten so many of them, but all of the memories came rushing back as soon as she opened the boxes: watching her do her makeup, sneaking into her room to steal products when she was out, the awful '90s makeup trends. It was very nostalgic and fun to look back on our early experiences with beauty.”
Thankfully, Gillies took to Twitter to share the wealth. Within the collection are luxe palettes, original Hard Candy nail polish, and key drugstore finds. Some items look pristine, and others are beat to smithereens — a surefire sign of a beauty product well-loved. But all of them will take you back to a simpler time, before beauty blogging was a career or Instagram even existed. Consider it an early holiday gift of sorts.
Oh, and prepare yourself for a boatload of glitter...