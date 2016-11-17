You're Not The Only One Doing Strange Things To Get Ready For Dates

Using the hashtag #BeforeAFirstDate, people are confessing all the unconventional behavior they engage in to prepare for that first meeting.
Turns out, if you practice poses in the mirror, you're not alone.
#BeforeAFirstDate I practice my COOL poses pic.twitter.com/fhOX0gqCof— Jos (@saverjoy) November 15, 2016
Nor are you the only one that's suffered from a date-induced panic attack (though frequent ones may be a reason to get checked for clinical anxiety).
#BeforeAFirstDate— Yuriofwind (@Yuriofwind) November 15, 2016
Have a panic attack to help set the mood.
#BeforeAFirstDate I try to get out all the stress and nerves so I seem normal @Pheramuse pic.twitter.com/SUtY7sNGW0— Astrid (@ssdharmaz) November 15, 2016
Some people have a screening process in place to avoid sitting through painful conversations.
#BeforeAFirstDate Ask them who they voted for— CaptainsLog2016 (@CaptainsLog2016) November 15, 2016
1. If they voted for Trump, run
2. If they won't tell you, run
3. If they didn't vote, run
#BeforeAFirstDate I spend months on twitter flirting and chatting in DM's to make sure I want to meet him.— Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) November 15, 2016
#BeforeAFirstDate I always practice my spontaneous reactions:— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) November 15, 2016
- "Oh, really?"
- "That's fascinating!"
- "No, I've never heard of Twitter."
And some got really specific.
#BeforeAFirstDate ask the person if they know the difference between a pressure, suction and robotic pool cleaner. #PoolLife #ProTip— Zodiac Pools (@ZodiacPool_USA) November 16, 2016
A celeb even chimed in to provide some very valuable pre-date nuggets of wisdom.
Keep in mind #BeforeAFirstDate your #relationship is going to be either a #blessing or a #lesson! 😘😘— La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) November 16, 2016
And others suggested useful mantras.
I say a few kind words to myself in the mirror. #BeforeAFirstDate pic.twitter.com/H9ZmfIjC8p— baked.in.stl 😏 (@propapergirl) November 15, 2016
Then, there were those who were just extremely practical, because sometimes, nerves can lead you to neglect your most basic responsibilities.
#BeforeAFirstDate make sure you feed your cat. pic.twitter.com/aUcENlJQAw— Zee (@growingupzee) November 15, 2016
You can pretty much rest assured that whatever makes you feel more comfortable walking into that bar or café is probably fine. Just try not to disturb your neighbors.
I like to put a collander on my head, bash it with a wooden spoon and shout "do not fuck up, do not fuck up." #BeforeAFirstDate— Sam Oliver (@OliverStuart31) November 15, 2016