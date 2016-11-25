Many of us have grown weary of the (okay, maybe a tad overused) term "foodie." This word has become so polarizing that it's even ranked on lists of things we should just stop saying altogether.
But, in the words of Merriam-Webster, as "a person who enjoys and cares about food very much," I will not be retiring this tired gourmet slang. Because I am a foodie. And if you think about it, you probably have more than one of them in your life: your pizza rat, your brunch wife, your snacking snob, or even your fast-food partner in crime.
So let's all band together this holiday season and, ahem, honor those friends who live to eat. When you don't know what to buy, why not give the gift that shows them, "we're foodies, and we're proud"? And even if you're not, show your support with a hot dog iPhone case or Taco Bae mug.
Check out our 29 gift options, ahead, and keep the legacy alive (for the rest of 2016, at least).
